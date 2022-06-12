Binghamton, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schuylerville’s spectacular sports season wrapped up the only way it could on Saturday, with the Black Horses vying for another state championship.

This time, it was the baseball team in Binghamton facing Spackenkill for the Class B state title. The Horses came back to beat Westhill 4-2 Friday to secure their spot in the title game, and once again found themselves in an early hole.

The Spartans ripped back to back RBI doubles to the right field corner in the third inning to take a 2-0 lead, then the Horses got on the board with a passed ball in the bottom of the third to pull within 2-1.

Spackenkill added two more to take a 4-1 lead before Carson Patrick gave Schuylerville life. He sent a two run double to center in the fifth inning to bring the Horses within one, then Mark Earley tied the game with a sacrifice fly.

From there, the Horses and Spartans needed free baseball. Spackenkill took advantage right in the top of the eighth. A run on a passed ball gave them the lead and they didn’t look back, capturing the Class B state title over Schuylerville with a 6-4 win in extra innings.

“You can look at it like that, that it’s hard to digest, but you can also look at it that hey my kids were down 4-1 in a big game and they rallied back with all their heart, came back and fought for it,” Schuylerville head coach Darrin Renner said.

“That team was a heck of a team,” Renner said. “We knew they were a heck of a team coming in. We gave them everything they could handle and we hung around and kept fighting and kept fighting right until the last out so I’m really proud of the kids and how they did this year.”