Hope Solo says it doesn’t matter who is the coach, USWNT ‘will find a way to win’

Former star goalie for the US Women’s National Team, Hope Solo, is sharing her experiences with the team’s current head coach, Jill Ellis.

In a discussion with the BBC podcast “Football Daily,” Solo was blunt about her feelings on Ellis’ coaching, saying she lacked “leadership quality” and wasn’t tough enough on her players.

“She’s not the leader I wish her to be,” Solo told BBC of Ellis. “She relies heavily on her assistant coaches. She cracks under the pressure quite a bit. But oftentimes that doesn’t matter because the quality of the players on the US team is superb.”

Solo said that the US team’s stellar winning record has more to do with the quality of its players than the strength of its coaches.

“We have a winning tradition, and it doesn’t matter oftentimes who’s coaching us because we’ll find a way to win,” she said.

Solo also said on the show that Ellis stopped showing the team footage of its mistakes during the 2016 Olympics.

“She didn’t want us to see our mistakes,” Solo said. “She wanted to brush them under the carpet and she wanted to just really stroke the egos of players.”

“We’re all professionals. We can handle it,” Solo added.

Solo used Phil Neville, head coach of the English women’s team, as a comparison.

“He didn’t go into it thinking that, ‘Oh, these women are emotional’ or ‘Oh, you can’t be as direct with them,'” she said.

In 2016, then goalie for USWNT – Hope Solo, was suspended for six months and later had her contract terminated by the U.S. Soccer Federation for describing Swedish players as “a bunch of cowards” following the US defeat to Sweden at the Rio Olympics.

The US women’s team is currently ranked No. 1 in the world, and won the 2015 World Cup under Ellis’ leadership. The team will take on Thailand tomorrow (Tuesday) in their first match at the 2019 World Cup in France, the game starts at 3pm on FOX23.