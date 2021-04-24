Hoosick Falls-Tamarac edges Mechanicville in Class C semifinals

Hoosick Falls, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Mechanicville visited Hoosick Falls Friday night with the winner getting Schuylerville in the Class C championship.

Hoosick Falls-Tamarac surrendered a total of 17 points in five games heading into this game, and Mechanicville was looking to change that. Luciano D’Ambro hurdled a defender into the endzone to put Mechanicville up 8-0 in the second quarter.

The Wildcats clawed their way back. Peyton Nealon took a handoff and followed his blocks on his way to the house for a Hoosick Falls touchdown. The Wildcats went on to survive and advance with a 14-8 win.