Hoosick Falls/Tamarac blows by Bluehawks to advance to semifinals

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (www.news10.com) — After exchanging early touchdowns, Hoosick Falls/Tamarac puts the pedal to the metal, scoring 34 unanswered points before halftime en route to a 47-12 Class C quarterfinal win over Hudson. The Wildcats advance the semifinals, setting up a rematch against Fonda-Fultonville.
