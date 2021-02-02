Hoosick Falls opts out of high-risk winter sports

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10.COM) — The Hoosick Falls Central School District will not allow high-risk sports during the winter season, despite approval from Rensselaer County.

In a letter to parents and students, Superintendent Patrick Dailey said after consulting the school physician and other medical professionals, “we have determined that we cannot safely allow high-risk sports competitions for the winter season at Hoosick Falls Central School District.”

He added, “This was a difficult decision as sports offer significant physical, social and emotional benefits to players, but the health and safety of all students and staff are our first priority.”

Following the announcement, athletes voiced their frustration on social media. Hoosick Falls junior basketball player Dylan Baker tweeted, “This is ridiculous. Please think about us the kids.”

This is ridiculous. Please think about us the kids. We get that sports mean nothing to you but you just gave us all the hope in the world and then stripped it out from under us. RIDICULOUS!! https://t.co/5TxfovwqH9 — Dylan Baker (@DylanBa29748854) February 2, 2021

His coach, Mike Lilac, understands the frustration. “We’ve been telling them for 10 months to do the right thing and wear their masks and be careful and do all the right things so that we can get back to playing, and trying to dangle that carrot out in front of them, but… it seems like we keep moving that carrot around,” Lilac said.

The 24-year head coach of the Panthers referenced the discrepancy in decisions regarding high-risk sports across the state, the Capital Region, and even the county. His concern now is the players’ mental health and emotional well-being.

“The nature of the constant pulling the rug out of the kids, I mean that’s,” he shakes his head, “that can’t be healthy.”

“We know some of you may not agree with this decision,” Superintendent Dailey wrote, “but many factors are taken into account that could impact both students and staff and we do not feel the benefits of allowing high-risk sports competitions justify the possible outcomes at this time.”

The district will now focus its efforts on “organizing teams and competition for the Fall 2 season.”