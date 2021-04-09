Hoosick Falls dominates Coxsackie-Athens in bout of unbeatens

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Coxsackie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls visited Coxsackie-Athens Friday night boasting a perfect record. So did Coxsackie-Athens. Something had to give in this Class C matchup.

The Wildcats struck first, with sophomore quarterback Michael Dagostino finding Dylan Baker for the game’s first touchdown to give Hoosick Falls a 7-0 lead. For the rest of the first half, it was a defensive struggle. Both defenses forced the opposing offenses to cough the ball up multiple times, until Coxsackie-Athens finally broke through with a field goal as time expired in the first half.

Hoosick Falls went ahead and dominated the second half, not letting Coxsackie-Athens score again on their way to a 45-3 win.

Coxsackie-Athens visits Taconic Hills next week while Hoosick Falls visits Catskill/Cairo-Durham.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
HOW TO MAKE NEWS10 YOUR HOMEPAGE_1280X720
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Michael Barth

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire