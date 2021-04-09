Hoosick Falls dominates Coxsackie-Athens in bout of unbeatens

Coxsackie, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hoosick Falls visited Coxsackie-Athens Friday night boasting a perfect record. So did Coxsackie-Athens. Something had to give in this Class C matchup.

The Wildcats struck first, with sophomore quarterback Michael Dagostino finding Dylan Baker for the game’s first touchdown to give Hoosick Falls a 7-0 lead. For the rest of the first half, it was a defensive struggle. Both defenses forced the opposing offenses to cough the ball up multiple times, until Coxsackie-Athens finally broke through with a field goal as time expired in the first half.

Hoosick Falls went ahead and dominated the second half, not letting Coxsackie-Athens score again on their way to a 45-3 win.

Coxsackie-Athens visits Taconic Hills next week while Hoosick Falls visits Catskill/Cairo-Durham.