ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The UAlbany men’s basketball team spent all of last year as nomads, playing their home games off campus as they waited on the renovations to be complete on their new home. Wednesday night, their patience will be rewarded when they open up the new Broadview Center against Boston University.

The arena has undergone $12 million in upgrades. Not only is there buzz about opening up the new building, there’s buzz around this team. The Great Danes are coming off back-to-back wins over Army and Siena, routing the Saints 86-51 in the Albany Cup game on Sunday.

The Danes believe this is an exciting time to buy into the program. “The game against Siena was a huge thing for us and the community, it kind of told people what type of team we are,” said Killings. “Now that we have the arena, I think there’s some interest about the arena and our team so now we have to take another step. You have to perform.”

“I think we have the chance to create a really engaging, really unique basketball atmosphere that will be second to none in the community,” Killings added. “Just because of the size of the building, the energy in the building, the look and the feel of it, the lighting, I think this place is high level. I’ve been in a lot of basketball buildings. We have a chance to do something really unique here in Albany.”

Tip-off against Boston University is set for 7:00 PM.