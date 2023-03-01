TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Greenwich girls basketball team put their undefeated record on the line on Tuesday night in the Section 2 Class CC championship game against the three seed, Corinth.

Greenwich jumped out to an early lead, and never let go. The Witches led 21-9 after the first quarter, and grew the lead to 31-15 at the half. They kept their foot on the gas, on their way to a 53-39 championship win. Freshman Brooke Kuzmich led the Witches with 17 points. Kuzmich was also named the tournament MVP.

The Witches will now take on Duanesburg in the Class C-CC showdown on Friday at 4:30 PM in a rematch of last year’s Class C title game.