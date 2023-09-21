GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Glens Falls and Hudson Falls – one of the Capital Region’s premier rivalries – duked it out on the pitch in a Foothills Council girls soccer clash Wednesday night. The Black Bears defended their home turf, knocking off the Tigers 2-1 behind a two-goal effort from junior forward Parker Welch.

The two sides squared off in a non-league game back on Sep. 1 in Hudson Falls, where Glens Falls emerged with a 3-2 victor. The teams returned to league play Wednesday, and Tom Barrows’ squad backed that up with their first win in Foothill Council action.

But the Black Bears were forced to fight back from an early deficit. In the opening minute of play, Hudson Falls’ Clare Gauci chipped a pass ahead to freshman midfielder/forward Brynn Terry, who was set up in a one-on-one situation with Glens Falls goalkeeper Sarah Wolfstich. Terry toe-poked a shot right past Wolfstich, finding the back of the net for the game’s first score.

Glens Falls responded in the 10th minute. After a takeaway from Sue Braymer around midfield, Braymer passed the ball up ahead to junior forward Ariana Harvey, and Harvey threaded a pass to Welch, who flew past her defender, and in a one-on-one with Tigers keeper Katie Mitchell, tucked a shot inside the left post to level the game at one goal a piece.

The game remained tied heading into halftime, but in the 59th minute, senior defender CJ Lunt booted a ball from the 30-yard line towards the Hudson Falls goal. It was initially brought in by Mitchell, but then the ball came loose, leaving Welch with an open net. She put home what proved to be game-winning goal, and the Black Bears hung on from there for the victory.

Glens Falls (3-2-2) hits the road Saturday to take on Schuylerville at 10:00 a.m. Hudson Falls (2-3-1) also returns to action Saturday, opening up a three-game home stand that begins with Broadalbin-Perth. Opening kickoff is set for 10:00 a.m. as well.