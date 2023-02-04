WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Watervliet has now won three straight games after defeating Maple Hill at home. The Cannoneers are now 13-4 on the season and a big reason why was because of Jason Chaplin, who made a layup to give Watervliet a 6-4 lead in the early parts of the first quarter.

Maple Hill answered back with a big splash caused by Colby Frazier knocking down a corner three to give the Wildcats a one-point lead. The Cannoneers made sure that was short-lived and retaliated on a fast break. Daheem Wilson bounced passed to Chaplin, who made an easy layup to put the Cannoneers back on top.

When the second quarter started, Watervliet’s offense turned up the heat. Tyler Holloway flushes a corner three that extended the Cannoneer’s lead to 15-9. Watervliet went on to win 56-41.