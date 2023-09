WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Waterford-Halfmoon defeated Mechanicville 4-1 scoring two goals in each half, handing the Red Raiders their first loss of the season.

Addyson and Payton Galuski scored goals in the first half and following that up in the second half were Rylan Charbonneau and Cassidy McClement.

The defending Class C state champions advance to (4-1-1) on the season and have won three straight. They play Hoosic Valley on Wednesday, September 20, at 4:30 p.m.