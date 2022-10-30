HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) — The name “Galuski” has haunted teams in the Section II, Class C girls soccer ranks this year. Addyson and Payton Galuski have paced the No. 1 team in the state, Waterford-Halfmoon, all season. It was Payton, a seventh-grade midfielder, delivering Saturday afternoon to help the top-seeded Fordians win their first-ever section title, blanking the six seed, Oppenheim-Ephratah/St. Johnsville, 9-0.

Waterford entered halftime already leading 5-0, but the scoring barrage wasn’t done from there. Payton Galuski snuck a shot inside the post for the Fordians’ first goal of the second half, giving her team the six-goal advantage. That goal also gave her a hat trick for the game.

Three goals apparently wasn’t enough for Galuski, so later in the half, she went to her left foot, and scored again, finding the back of the net for the fourth time to put the Fordians up seven. They tack on two more late goals for the 9-0 final.

Waterford head coach Meghan Reynolds couldn’t help but marvel at the play of her team, and their ability to complete the job they weren’t able to do in 2021.

“I think they played phenomenal,” said Reynolds. “They’ve really been training hard for this after losing last year. It was great motivation to get here again, and we were going to make sure that we were on the better side of it.”

Payton Galuski felt last year’s section championship game loss against Scholarie served as motivation to come back even stronger this season.

“Today we were talking; we don’t want another last-year,” said Galuski. “”Let’s not let that happen.” It felt so good, and how everyone was so excited got me even more excited.”

Waterford-Halfmoon will now prepare for a matchup with the champion out of Class CC, Voorheesville, and the winner will represent Section II, Class C in states. That game is set to kickoff Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from Mechanicville High School.