BROADALIN PERTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Class C’s Waterford-Halfmoon took down Voorheesville in sudden-death overtime 2-1 Thursday night to advance to the section final. Josh Catanzarita kicked the game-winning goal, propelling the Fordians to victory after giving up a lead in the first half.

Meanwhile, the Maple Hill Wildcats defeated Galway Central 2-1. Avery Morse and Jay Fitzsimmons scored the goals for the Wildcats, who are in the hunt for another section title. The Wildcats and Fordians will square off in the championship game at Queensbury High School on Saturday, Oct. 28, at 3:45 p.m.