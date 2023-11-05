TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — No. 7 Waterford Halfmoon’s offense showed up in a big way, netting six goals in their regional game against Section 10’s Brushton-Moira.

The Fordians’ offense wasted little time in finding the net. Tristan Carutasu, on a sliding attempt, scored the game’s first goal, but the Panthers responded with a goal of their own, tying the game at one.

However, that didn’t last long. The reason was Johs Catanzarita getting behind the defense and dicing one to the corner of the net. That goal gave him the single-season record for goals in Waterford History. He scored the first goal of the second half, and from that point on, the Fordians did not give up another goal but netted three more to secure the 6-1 win.