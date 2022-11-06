WARRENSBURG, NY (NEWS10) — The Warrensburg/North Warren Central/Lake George football team hasn’t just beaten opponents this season; they’ve dismantled them. The Wolverines entered Saturday’s Section II, Class C sectional semi-final matchup with Stillwater boasting an average margin of victory of over 50 points. That average took a slight hit against the Warriors; Warrensburg advanced to the championship game with “meager” 48-0 win.

The Wolverines, ranked as the No. 1 seed out of the north division, unleashed a ferocious ground attack on three-seeded Stillwater.

The first of their seven rushing touchdowns was set up by a first quarter interception from senior defensive back Nate Hohman. On Warrensburg’s first play of the ensuing drive, senior running back Brody McCabe took a handoff 80 yards to the house, giving the Wolverines the early 6-0 edge.

It was senior running back Landon Olden’s turn to get in on the action on Warrensburg’s next possession. He rattled off a long touchdown scamper that put the Wolverines up two scores.

From there, Warrensburg cruised to victory with a steady diet of feeding McCabe and Olden on the ground. McCabe finished with 207 rushing yards on 15 carries, and found the end zone once more after his opening score.

Olden would reach pay dirt three more times, and racked up a whopping 334 yards on the ground on just nine totes. Senior fullback Tristen Hitchcock accounted for the seventh rushing touchdown.

Next week’s championship game will pit the Wolverines against reigning Class C champion Schuylverville. The Black Horses earned the No. 2 seed out of the north division, and knocked off the south’s top-seed, Fonda-Fultonville, Friday night. Warrensburg won the regular season matchup 18-7 in Schuylerville back in week six.

The title match will be played Friday night at Lansingburgh High School. Opening kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m.

Stillwater ends the year at 7-3, and recorded a 5-2 mark in league play during the regular season