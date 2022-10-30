HALFMOON, NY (NEWS10) — Voorheesville girls soccer blanked Greenwich 5-0 Saturday afternoon to claim the Section II, Class C championship

Things started off slow, but Voorheesville found some magic in the first half thanks to Sophie Bouplon putting the Blackbirds on the board first. They would extend that lead to 3-0 in the second half.

Then, Lilly Farell showed off some fancy footwork, scoring her 36th goal of the season, which is a single-season program record.

Voorheesville will now shifts its’ attention to a matchup with the champion out of Class C, Waterford-Halfmoon, and the winner will represent Section II, Class C in regionals. That game is set to kickoff Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. from Mechanicville High School.