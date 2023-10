STILLWATER, NY (NEWS10) — The Class B section title game in girls soccer featured two state-ranked teams: second ranked Voorheesville and fifth ranked Mechanicville.

Caroline Dolin launched a free kick in the 34th minute that hit off a defender and into the net to put the Blackbirds up 1-0. Dolin set up another goal off a free kick, this time headed in by Lilly Farrell, as Voorheesville won the Class B title 2-0.