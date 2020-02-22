Valencia Fontenelle-Posson leads Guilderland to first round win

Delmar, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Seventh seeded Bethlehem hosted tenth seeded Catholic Central Friday night in the first round of the girls sectional.

The Lady Eagles quickly got the ball rolling, scoring seven unanswered points in the first minute, they held the Crusaders to just one point in the first quarter.

Catholic Central was still searching for their field goal in the second quarter and Delaney Pratt would deliver, but it would be all Bethlehem in this matchup as the Lady Eagles run away with the 61-29 win to advance to the second round. They'll face Number 2 ranked Shenendehowa on Thursday, February 27 at Shen.