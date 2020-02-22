Interactive Radar

Valencia Fontenelle-Posson leads Guilderland to first round win

High School Sport

Guilderland, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Less than two weeks ago, the Guilderland girls basketball team beat Columbia in a game which, junior Valencia Fontenelle-Posson, led the way with 38 points.

On Friday night, the Lady Dutchman were looking to do it again as they hosted the Blue Devils in the first round of sectionals.

A back and forth game at Guilderland high, Columbia had an answer for every Fontenelle-Posson’s buckets. With no surprise, she led the way with 39 points for the 54-46 win.

On the Blue Devils side, Lauren Filien led with 18 points and Sophie Bissailon added 13. Although Columbia’s defense put two Lady Dutchman in foul trouble, they just couldn’t stop Fontenelle-Posson at the end of the day.

Guilderland moves on to the second round where they’ll meet #1 Saratoga on Thursday, February 27.

