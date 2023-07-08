TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Flying Horses have found their next head football coach. Troy native and graduate Jordan Canzeri is back in his hometown and is giving back in a big way.
Canzeri helped lead to a Section2 championship in 2010. During his senior season, he ran for 2,048 yards and 36 touchdowns. After high school, Canzeri played college football at the University of Iowa from 2011-2015. He finished his collegiate career with 2,073 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.
Post college, Canzeri played in the X-League for the Elecom Kobe Finies from 2016-2017.