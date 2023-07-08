TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Flying Horses have found their next head football coach. Troy native and graduate Jordan Canzeri is back in his hometown and is giving back in a big way.

WATCH: Had a chance to talk to @TroyNYSports new head football coach Jordan Canzeri about the legacy he wants to set at his alma mater.



"Big three C's. Character, Culture and Community." @WTEN pic.twitter.com/E29qEDKrkZ — Brandon A. Williams (@bwillmedia) July 8, 2023

Canzeri helped lead to a Section2 championship in 2010. During his senior season, he ran for 2,048 yards and 36 touchdowns. After high school, Canzeri played college football at the University of Iowa from 2011-2015. He finished his collegiate career with 2,073 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

Post college, Canzeri played in the X-League for the Elecom Kobe Finies from 2016-2017.