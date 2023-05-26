MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — For the second straight season, Troy softball sits alone atop Class A.

The Flying Horses upended South Glens Falls in the Sec. II, Class A final Thursday night at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields to capture back-to-back sectional championships.

Troy has been guided all season long by star senior Olivia DeCitise, and it was no surprise that the UMass Lowell commit had her fingerprints all over the Flying Horses’ 6-2 victory over the top-seeded Bulldogs.

DeCitise broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning, cranking a two-run home run out to right-center field. That provided Troy with a lead it would never relinquish, thanks to another DeCitise gem in the circle. She allowed one unearned run on just three hits, while striking out seven in six innings of work.

Alivia Reo came on in relief to close things out in the seventh inning, punching the Flying Horses’ ticket back to the state tournament.

Earning consecutive sectional championships is an accomplishment DeCitise holds with high regard.

“It means everything,” said DeCitise. “I mean, I’m a senior, and I’m so excited to see what’s next for regionals.”

DeCitise went on to discuss what makes this particular group of Flying Horses so special.

“All these girls have really good hearts,” said DeCitise. “We’re here to play, and be behind each other always.”

Head coach Sean Geisel believes the team’s ability to not dwell on the accomplishments of last year’s squad was a major contributing factor to this season’s success.

“We stayed away from saying, “we want to go back-to-back,” ’cause we just wanted to focus on this year,” said Geisel. “And this team’s grown so much. South Glens Falls is a great team, but our team’s grown so much this entire year. I couldn’t be prouder of them; one through 12. It’s really amazing when everyone goes in and works together for one common goal. And they’re so deserving of this plaque today.”

Troy will open up its’ state tournament run with a sub-regional matchup against the champion of Sec. III. That game will be played next Thursday, June 1 at Carrier Park in DeWitt, N.Y. First pitch is set for 5 p.m.