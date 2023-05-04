EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Troy Flying Horses and Columbia Blue Devils looked to be going through a pitching dual until the third inning came around.

Left-handed pitcher Olivia DeCitise smacked an RBI double to bring home Nadia Mulinio and Olivia Ashline, giving Troy a 2-0 lead.

DeCitise went three for three in the batter’s box, in addition to her pitching seven innings, striking out 12 batters while only giving up two hits. That was enough run support, and the Flying Horses won the game 2-0.