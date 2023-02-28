GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After an action-packed night at Cool Insuring Arena, the championship game for Class CC is set. No. 1 Stillwater and No. 2 Chatham will square off for all the marbles on March 3rd.

In order for Chatham to punch their ticket to the finals, they had to get through the Blackbirds of Voorheesville. Both teams traded punches in the first quarter. Matt Thorsen scored on a fast break layup to tie the game at six, but then Seth Wilson counterpunched with a three-pointer to take a 9-8 lead.

In the winding seconds of the first quarter, Thorsen scores a buzzer-beating layup giving the Panthers a four-point lead. Voorheesville responded in the second quarter on a Carson Carrow three-ball that cut the deficit to seven. Despite that, Chatham responded. The Panthers’ offense, led by Thorsen, came away with some timely shots to win 77-57.

The next game was between two teams that know each other well, top-seeded Stillwater and fifth-seeded Greenwich. The Warriors led for the majority of the first half. James Cocozzo grabbed his own rebound and dropped a putback layup helping Stillwater end the quarter with a 16-9 advantage.

To keep that momentum going in the second quarter, Thomas McDonough took off on a fastbreak and scored a layup that extended the Warriors’ lead to 11. However, Greenwich had some magic up their sleeves and retaliated before halftime. Jacob Zeihm scored on a deep three that cut Stillwaters’ lead to nine.

When the second half started, the Warriors’ offense kept rolling. Jaxon Mueller scored two of his 30 points that propelled Stillwater to a 37-25 lead. The Witches closed the gap in the fourth quarter with a corner three from Robert Barnes. That trimmed the Warriors’ lead to four. Despite that, Mueller wasn’t having it and scored another bucket to help secure the Warriors’ 61-50 win.