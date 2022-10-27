GLOVERSVILLE, NY (NEWS10) — The Columbia boys soccer team entered the Section II, Class A playoffs on a tear, shutting out their opponents in three of their final four regular season matchups, en route to the No. 1 overall seed in sectionals.

After an 8-0 win over Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake in the quarterfinals, the Blue Devils flexed their muscles again Wednesday night against fourth-seeded La Salle, winning 3-1 to advance to the championship game.

Columbia came out firing in the first half, netting two goals to take a 2-0 edge into halftime.

The Blue Devils’ goalkeeper, Alexander Roy, did his part to preserve that lead at the outset of the second half. Roy made a sliding stop to turn away a shot from La Salle’s Owen Brown in the 46th minute, keeping the game at 2-0.

Six minutes later, Columbia had an opportunity to pad its’ lead with a corner kick from junior midfielder Cameron Mingle. His corner was initially deflected by Cadets keeper Andrew Lee, but the ball ricocheted out to Columbia’s Cody Hamilton, who skipped a shot over Mingle, and found the back of the net, extending the Blue Devils advantage to three goals.

La Salle would find its’ way onto the scoreboard later in the half, but Roy made a number of athletic saves to salt the game away for the Blue Devils, and help his team secure the 3-1 victory, and a trip to Tuesday’s title game.

Columbia awaits the No. 3 seed, Averill Park. The two sides will kick off at 4:30 p.m. from Colonie high school.