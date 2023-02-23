AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The defending Class A section champions showed they’re in top form after downing No. 9 Amsterdam in the quarterfinals 64-18.

The game was tied at two briefly in the first quarter, but then the Warrior’s offense started to get hot. Kayleigh Ahern showed off her shooting range from three and netted a triple to give Averill Park a 7-4 advantage. Later on, Taylor Holohan asserted her dominance in the paint with a kiss off the glass, scoring two of her 13 points in the game.

Later in the second quarter, Bailee Lange took a shot from deep, and it paid off, extending the Warrior’s lead to 19-6. They went into halftime with a 25-point lead and pulled away for good in the second half to win 64-18.