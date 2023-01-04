TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Since knocking off reigning state champion Schalmont back on Dec. 6, the Catholic Central girls basketball team has been steamrolling its’ opponents. The Crusaders began the week undefeated at 6-0, ranked 21st in the state in Class A by the New York State Sportswriters Association, and had been defeating teams by an average of over 40 points per game.

Only one program has taken Catholic Central into the fourth quarter, and that was AA Columbia. Academy of the Holy Names had aspirations of tripping up the Crusaders Tuesday night when it traveled to Troy – Holy Names was rolling in with an impressive 7-1 record. But not even Steve Gigliello’s bunch could contain them, as Catholic cruised to an 87-48 win.

Holy Names maintained a 12-10 edge with 4:50 to play in the opening quarter, but then the Crusaders erupted for a 21-0 run. They hit 10 three-pointers for the game, and the majority fell during the first-quarter scoring run. Senior guard Angelena Giuliano netted three of her 13 points at the 2:30 mark when she drilled a wing triple that barely touched the net, giving Catholic a 21-12 edge.

Not even one minute later, eight grade phenom El’Dior Dobere stuck a step-back trey ball from the opposite wing, increasing the Crusaders’ advantage to 14 points. Dobere finished the night with 21 points.

And it was the game’s top scorer, sophomore Tanavia Turpin, who scored two of her 24 points on a fast-break layup to cap the run with 50 seconds remaining in the quarter, and Catholic held a 31-12 lead after one.

Holy Names went on a quick, 5-0 spurt to open up the second frame, with all five points coming from sophomore guard Sophia Bologna, who cut the deficit to 14. Bologna finished with a team-high 22 points, and connected four times from beyond the arc.

But that’s as close as Holy Names would get. Crusaders sophomore guard Meg Paul knocked down a three-pointer off an inbound with under 40 seconds to play in the half, putting the finishing touch on a 48-point half that gave Catholic a 23-point lead heading into the locker room.

The Crusaders would only widen the margin in the second half, cruising to the 87-48 victory.

Catholic Central (7-0) will face another tough test Friday when it hits the road to face 10-0 Albany Academy for Girls out of Class B. Tip-off in Albany is set for 6:30 p.m. Holy Names (7-2) returns to action Saturday, and welcomes in Schenectady for a 1:00 p.m. tilt.