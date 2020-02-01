The Lady Plainsmen Bounce Back From A Nine Point Deficit Over The Silver Warriors

Schalmont girls nipping at the heel of Holy Names at the top of the standings.

Payton Graber would get the scoring started for the Lady Sabres, burying three of the game high 25 points on the night.

There wouldn't be another field goal until the final two-minutes of play in the first quarter when Grace Field laid in two of her team high 24 points.

The field goals would pick back up in the second quarter when the Sabres opened up a 10-2 run.

Schalmont would go on to hand Holy Names its first league loss, taking the 48-40 win home.