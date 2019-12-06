The GMSV Storms are looking forward to a promising season.

The Storms are made up of five schools; Guilderland, Mohonasen, Schalmont, Scotia-Glenville, and Voorheesville.

Head coach Jim Archibald said the combination of these five schools is one of the strongest components of this team.

The Storm finished the 2018-2019 season with a 7-11-3 record, their best since Archibald took over the program six years ago and as the team said during practice, the group has changed a lot in the past six years and are ready to show all the hard work they’ve put in during the off season.

