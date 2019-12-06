The GMSV Storms are looking forward to a promising season.

Troy 45Bethlehem 58

The Bethlehem girls basketball team opened its season as part of a double-header with the men, both teams hosting Troy high school.

For Bethlehem, Julia Harvey led all scorers with 19 points, Maren Louridas added 11, Kelly Maney and Kiersten Murray both scored seven points.

For Troy, Jenalyse Alarcon led her team with 17 points, Alaina Holmes had nine points and Jakaiya Dewer added seven.

Bethlehem will continue their three game home-stand on Friday against Burnt Hills, while Troy will head to Shenendehowa.