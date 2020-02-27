The Adirondack Rivermen rallies past GMSSV in the quarterfinals

Albany, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- The Bethlehem boys basketball team hosted Albany Wednesday night. The Eagles beat the Falcons by three points the last time they met each other on the court.

Albany entered as the thirteenth seed looking to pull of an upset against the fourth seed.

The Falcons were off to a great start, led by 15 midway through the second quarter, but the Eagles held them to six in the third, put up 31 points in the fourth for the 72-57 comeback win.

Bethlehem will face Niskayuna in the Quarterfinals.