Schenectady, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top ranked Bethlehem is set to face the Adirondack in the semifinals after the Rivermen rallied past the Storm in Wednesday night’s quarterfinal action.
Both teams found the back of the net once in the first period, the Rivermen put up another in the second for the go-ahead goal, in the final 20 seconds, Nate Scarincio sealed the deal with an empty netter for the Adirondack, they advance with a 3-1 win.
The Adirondack Rivermen rallies past GMSSV in the quarterfinals
