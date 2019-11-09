Ten Section 2 soccer teams are looking ahead to regionals

The Guilderland football team wasn't shocked it took down previously unbeaten Shaker 14-7 in the Section 2 semifinal. The Dutchmen might be the only people not shocked at the result. They'll lean on that internal belief and a solid week of practice as they attempt to pull off a second straight upset, this time for the program's first Section 2 championship.

Guilderland (6-3) will face Shenendehowa (8-1) in the final Friday night at Troy High School. The Plainsmen won the week five head-to-head matchup 35-13.