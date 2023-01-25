TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Tragedy befell Tamarac High School and the Brunswick community Monday when senior Evan Franz passed away after a nearly three-year battle with brain cancer. The boys basketball team took the floor Tuesday night with heavy hearts, squaring off with Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons. And the Bengals, led by a historic performance from senior Joey Poulin, orchestrated an outing that undoubtedly had Franz looking down on them with tremendous pride.

Poulin entered the game with 975 career points – 20 shy of breaking the program scoring record. He not only reached that mark Tuesday, he soared past it. Poulin notched 35 points on his way to becoming Tamarac’s all-time leading scorer, and the first member of the 1,000-point club. The Bengals stormed past the Golden Knights, winning 87-65.

It was a slow start to the game for Poulin, at least by his standards, considering he’s averaging nearly 27 points per game this year. He finished the opening quarter with five points, and Tamarac maintained a 24-13 edge.

But once the second quarter came around, Poulin entered attack mode. He began scoring the ball in the paint at will, even throwing down a fast-break jam midway through the frame. He ended the first half with 18 points, guiding the Bengals to a 14-point halftime lead.

Poulin exited the locker room one basket shy of the milestone, and wasted little time reaching it. Just 90 seconds into the third quarter, he collected an offensive rebound, and stuck the put-back for points 994, and 995.

His quest for 1,000 ended minutes later when he scored a lay-up at the 3:49 mark, putting an exclamation point on an already monumental evening.

And for good measure, Poulin would add another nine points, closing the game with 35, as Tamarac cruised to the 87-65 victory.

Poulin now sits atop the Tamarac record book with 1,010 career points, but he’s far from finished. The Bengals have five more regular season games remaining, and opportunity for more in the Class B sectional tournament, as they’re currently on pace for the No. 2 seed behind Catholic Central.

After the game, Poulin admitted he had some nerves going in. It led to some forced shots, but once he got back to his normal approach, the buckets started coming in bunches.

“In school I was just thinking about it all day,” said Poulin. “I was trying to come out here, and show out for my crowd. Shot (wasn’t) falling…I’m more comfortable driving to the rack, so I felt that was more beneficial than shooting outside. It’s a great feeling. Our community’s right behind our back…showing me love. I’m doin’ this for Evan right now; showing him love right now.”

Tamarac (11-2) faces an imposing road test Thursday when it travels to Stillwater for a battle with the Warriors, the eighth-ranked team in Class C. Opening tip is slated for 7:30 p.m. Bishop Gibbons (11-4) returns home Friday to take on Duanesburg. It’ll be a 6:30 p.m. start with the Eagles, who are ranked third in the state in Class C.