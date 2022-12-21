HALFMOON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A dominant 2021-’22 campaign for the Tamarac boys basketball team ended in disappointing fashion. After securing the No. 1 seed in the Section II, Class B playoff tournament following an 18-2 regular season, the Eagles fell in the semi-finals to four seed Catholic Central.

But Eric Medved’s squad has looked strong this year in their quest to make another push for the class’ top spot. Tamarac earned an important victory Tuesday night on the road against Wasaren League foe Mechanicville, trouncing the Red Raiders 90-51.

And it was all Bengals from the opening tip. Already leading 10-4, senior Tyler Sears came up with a steal, pushed the ball ahead to senior Jack Casey, who found senior Joey Poulin on a run-out; Poulin skied for a flush, extending the Tamarac lead to eight points, and forcing a Mechanicville timeout.

The Red Raiders managed to stay within striking distance from there. Trailing 30-19 with 4:53 remaining in the second quarter, senior guard Fen Egan pulled up from well beyond the three-point arc, and drilled a shot to cut the deficit back to eight.

But Tamarac found a rhythm from the perimeter from there. Just over one minute later, junior Frankie DePalma III connected on a triple of his own from the corner, extending the Tamarac advantage to 37-22.

That was part of a 20-0 Eagles run which was capped off by another DePalma trey ball at the 1:36 mark in the second frame, giving Tamarac a 48-22 lead that it would only build in the second half, cruising to the 90-51 victory.

Tamarac (4-1) returns home Friday for its’ next tilt with Hoosick Falls. It’ll be a 7:30 p.m. tip in Troy. Mechanicville (3-2) is back in action Friday as well. The Red Raiders will remain home, and welcome in Berlin-New Lebanon for a 6:00 p.m. start.