BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Catholic Central may draw the majority of the headlines in the Sec. II, Class B playoff tournament, but there remains a pair of dangerous, state-ranked squads in the bottom half of the bracket. Two-seeded Tamarac and three-seeded Glens Falls now set its’ sights on an impending semifinal matchup after recording double-digit victories in the quarterfinal round Saturday afternoon.

The Bengals and Indians played the middle two games of Saturday’s four-game, quarterfinals slate at Ballston Spa High School. After Fonda-Fultonville had knocked off Cohoes, Glens Falls took the court to battle sixth-seeded Schalmont.

And the Sabres gave Glens Falls a fight – Schalmont even maintained a brief lead in the third quarter – but some timely, late-game sharpshooting from Indians sophomores Brody Holcomb and Oscar Lilac helped Glens Falls forge ahead to the semis with a 68-56 win.

Glens Falls would await the winner of the next matchup between Tamarac and seventh-seeded Schuylerville.

The Bengals, ranked third in the state in Class B – one position behind Catholic Central – were also forced to fend off an upset-minded Black Horses squad.

Tamarac led by just five points at halftime, but erupted in the second half, outscoring Schuylerville in both the third and fourth quarters by ten points – 19-9 and 25-15, respectively – en route to an 83-58 win.

Three Bengals reached the 20-point plateau: senior guard Mike D’Agostino and Joey Poulin led the way with 23 points; senior James Blake II followed closely behind with 22.

Schuylerville junior guard Luke Sherman put up a valiant, 22-point effort for the Black Horses. Junior Griffin Brophy joined him in double figures with 16 points.

Tamarac and Glens Falls play Tuesday at 5:00 p.m. with a trip to the Class B title game on the line. That will be the first of three matchups at Cool Insuring Arena; Catholic Central/Fonda-Fultonville, the semifinal game in the top half of the bracket, will immediately follow at 6:30.

Schalmont concludes its’ season 12-10. Schuylerville falls to 13-9 as its’ year comes to an end.