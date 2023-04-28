MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tamarac Bengals rallied behind RHP Moira Collins with timely hitting to beat Mechanicville 2-1 in eight innings.

Collins went the full eight innings striking out 13 batters. The Bengals’ offense got runners on bases and took advantage of those opportunities in the third and eighth inning.

Toni Delorenzo sent a single out to center field, which allowed Addy Ferris to score the game’s first run and give Tamarac an early 1-0 lead. Mechanicville responded in the bottom of the fourth. Lila Christensen sent a line drive to deep right field, bringing home Emma Lapierre to tie the game.

Neither team plated a run through the next three frames, so fans were treated to extra innings. Delorenzo recorded another big hit to center field, which allowed Ferris to come and score to help the Bengals regain the lead and win the game.