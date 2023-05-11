TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greenwich and Tamarac have soared to the top of the Wasaren League softball standings. The Witches, leaders of the North Division with a league record of 11-1 entering Wednesday, and the Bengals, ahead of the pack in the South with a 12-0 league mark, will meet Thursday in Greenwich for the Wasaren League Championship.

But before that, the two sides met Wednesday night at Tamarac for a little championship game preview. The Bengals, who are currently ranked 13th in the state in Class B, continued their season-long dominance with a 5-0 win, improving their overall record to a perfect 16-0.

Tamarac wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. Eighth grade designated player Erin Lee drove in the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning on a ringing single to center that scored extra hitter Moira Collins.

A pitcher’s duel broke out from there; the game remained 1-0 until the bottom of the fifth when the Bengals loaded the bases for Lee. She hit a screaming grounder to shortstop, which was knocked down by Greenwich’s Kiley Allen, who then flipped the ball to third for an out. However, Tamarac’s Natayla Horton managed to score from third, extending the lead to two runs.

And the Bengals weren’t done there. After re-loading the bases with two outs, shortstop Mihaly Blake hit a pop-up to left field which was a misplayed, allowing two more Bengals to come around. That doubled Tamarac’s advantage at 4-0.

Tamarac scraped across one more run in the sixth inning, but it could’ve done with just Lee’s first-inning RBI, because eighth grade starting pitcher Antonella DeLorenzo was lockdown in the circle. She tossed a complete-game shutout, allowing just six hits, and recording three strikeouts.

First pitch of Thursday’s Wasaren League Championship game is set for 4:30 p.m. at Greenwich High School.