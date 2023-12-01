STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stillwater is headed to the dome for its first-ever state championship game. The quest for the championship will not be easy, because they have to match up against Section four’s Tioga.

The Tigers have won the last two Class D state titles. While Tioga has the edge in experience, Warrior’s head coach Ian Godfrey believes his team has what it takes to hang with the defending champs.

“You know they can do a little bit of everything really well,” said Godfrey. “They’ve got good size, good speed. So you know our gameplan is what it’s been the past few weeks just try to control the ball offensively, do our best to move the chains, or at least take time off the clock. Hopefully keep it close for a while so that those little kind of mistakes and turnovers may play a role hopefully and they gotta go in our favor, there’s no doubt. We have to play as near close to a perfect game as we could play to beat these guys because they are an excellent team, well coached, and deserving of their recognition.”

Kick-off at the JMA Wireless dome is Saturday at noon.