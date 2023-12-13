TROY, NY (NEWS10) — A few of the key players on the Stillwater boys basketball team just went on a run to the state title game in football. Now they look to go on a similar run in basketball. The 1-0 Warriors visited 1-1 Tamarac in a Wasaren League clash Tuesday night.

It was a back and forth battle in the first quarter, as the quarter ended in a 10-10 tie. Stillwater put their foot on the gas from there, leading 26-13 at halftime on their way to a 70-47 win.

Stillwater’s Lucas Lilac and Kaelan Leak both tallied 18 points. Jaxon Mueller put up a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds in the win.