SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Part of the journey is the end. And while the Stillwater football team’s season came to a disappointing end Saturday, the journey the Warriors went on was one that will be remembered for years to come.

Stillwater fell to Section IV power Tioga 63-14 in the Class D state championship game at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse.

After nearly fumbling the opening kickoff, the Tigers, who have now won three straight state titles, scored touchdowns on their first nine possessions. Their combination of championship experience and overall size and speed at seemingly every position were just too much for the Warriors to overcome.

“(Tioga) being here (before) I think helped a lot – especially at the beginning; we were a little nervous,” said Stillwater head coach Ian Godfrey. “(If) that kickoff went our way, I think maybe things might’ve been a little different early. But all the credit goes to Tioga. They were as good, and maybe even better than advertised.”

Stillwater senior running back Jaxon Mueller managed to score two touchdowns on the ground in the final six minutes of the fourth quarter. Only fitting that the Warriors’ do-it-all weapon, whose willingness to handle and excel at multiple positions was one of the main reasons the team reached “The Dome” for the first time in program history, managed to find the end zone.

“Nobody picked us to be here,” added Godfrey. “Everybody had their eyes set on other teams, and yet our kids, time and time again, fighting against injuries and adversity, showed up here in “The Dome” today. I’m just so proud of them. I’ve never had a group quite like them, where they’ve been so resilient – faced so much adversity. Even in this game, the ability to just get a couple scores at the end, regardless of what the final scores was – I’m just really proud they never quit.”

Stillwater concludes its season with an overall record of 11-2.