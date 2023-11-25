MIDDLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Stillwater football team has never played in a state championship game. Friday, they looked to change that with a win over Haldane in the Section 2 Class D semifinal.

The Warriors fell into a 7-0 hole, but Stillwater senior Jaxon Mueller tallied two consecutive rushing touchdowns to put the Warriors up 14-7 in the second quarter. Haldane’s Ryan Van Tassel responded, scampering for a 53-yard touchdown run to tie it up at 14.

Stillwater drove down the field once again before the half, and once again called Mueller’s number. He tallied his third touchdown of the half to make it 21-14 Stillwater at the break.

That score held until under 30 seconds left to go in the game, when Van Tassel found Evan Giachinta for a long touchdown to get the Blue Devils within a point. Haldane went for the two-point conversion and the win, but Stillwater got the stop they needed, escaping with a 21-20 win. The Warriors advance to take on Tioga in their first ever state title game.

“Just survive and advance,” said Stillwater head coach Ian Godfrey. “You just have to do what you have to do at this point to win. You’re playing the top teams in the state of New York. Haldane is an outstanding team and we knew it was going to come down to the last snap the whole game. I’m just lucky that we came out on that end.”

“It just shows how resilient we are,” said Mueller. “We worked so hard in practice day in and day out and that’s what it ultimately came down to right there. They ran that funky formation, we practiced that and we knew how to stop it.”

The Warriors will take on Tioga at the JMA Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, December 2 at noon.