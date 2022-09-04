STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The last time the Greenwich Witches and Stillwater Warriors met on the gridiron, Greenwich handed Stillwater a defeat in last year’s class D section title game. Saturday night, Stillwater welcomed Greenwich onto their home turf looking to get back at the reigning champs.

The Warriors perhaps still had some pent-up resentment from that 2021 championship game, because they came out swinging in this matchup.

Stillwater established the run game early, punching in two rushing touchdowns in the first quarter. Junior Lukas Lilac charged into the end zone from five yards out, and junior Jaxon Mueller, who led the Warriors on the ground with 100 rushing yards, cashed in a two-yard touchdown.

At the end of quarter one, Stillwater led 13-0, and the offense continued humming in the second frame.

Senior quarterback Colby Paffen called his own number for a five-yard rushing touchdown to put the Warriors up 20 points.

Later in the quarter, Paffen went to the air and hooked up with senior wide receiver Trevor Cowin, as the two connected for an eight-yard score, giving Stillwater a 27-point edge heading into haltime.

The Warriors kept their foot on the gas coming out of the locker room, scoring a touchdown on their first drive of the third quarter, courtesy of another five-yard scamper from Lilac.

In the fourth quarter, Stillwater aimed to maintain the shutout, and they did just that. The Witches fumbled on what would prove to be their final drive of the game, and junior Brody Burdo fell on the loose ball. Burdo’s fumble recovery secured the 34-0 shutout victory for the Warriors.

Stillwater, competing in class C for the 2022 season, hits the road in week one for a Friday night matchup with Watervliet. Greenwich will prepare this week for their second of three straight road contests to open up their schedule; the Witches travel to Cairo-Durham/Catskill Friday.