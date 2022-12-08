STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A grudge match for the Class C Section 2 championship took place tonight on the hardwood over in Stillwater Thursday night. The Warriors and the Greenwich Witches squared off in a match-up that’s been fun to watch in recent memory.

Greenwich came out guns blazing in the first quarter, but the Warriors didn’t give up without a fight. An excellent example was when Tom McDonough came up with a steal and assisted Lukas Lilac with a bucket to make it a three-point game. However, Ryan Ingber would add to the Witches’ lead with a big three-pointer and won the first quarter 16-8.

When the second quarter came around, Stillwater still showed resolve when Lilac forced a turnover and took it to the basket cutting Greenwich’s lead to one. Lilac finished the game with 25 points which led all scorers. Right before halftime, Jaxon Mueller flushed a two-point jumper to make it a five-point game at halftime.

Transitioning to the third quarter, the Witches were still soaring when Joe Skiff made a layup while taking some contact to extend their lead to six. Stillwater was not fazed and kept fighting back. McDonough forced another fast break that led to the Warriors taking the lead after a free throw.

The Warriors’ second-half effort earned them a 73-59 win over Greenwich.