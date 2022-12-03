AVERILL PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — High School Girls’ basketball season tipped off in the Capital Region tonight. South Glens Falls matched up with Columbia in the Averill park tip-off tournament on Friday night.

The Bulldogs jumped out to a lead early when Kaitlin McDonough scored on a three-point shot, giving them a 4-2 lead. However, Columbia was determined to fight back. In the second quarter, Sarah Rainville found an opening and took advantage, scoring a bucket that cut the Bulldogs’ lead to one.

Despite that, South Glens Falls kept shooting, and it paid off. Sydney Hart was left alone in the corner and made the Blue Devils pay with a rainbow three-pointer extending their lead to 14-10. They went into halftime with a 16-10 lead and picked up where they left off in the third quarter. Bailee Wolfe pulled up from three-point range and flushed it.

Columbia had a late surge in the fourth quarter, but South Glens Falls held them off and seal the 45-43 win.