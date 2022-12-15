SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — South Glens Falls was on a two-game winning streak heading into their Thursday night match-up against Scotia-Glenville.

The Bulldogs were in control from the opening tip and did not let up. However, the Tartans did not give up without a fight. In the second quarter, Tartans’ Keeley Kristel showed some sharp shooting from three-point range off her range to bring Scotia within nine.

Despite that, the Bulldogs kept dropping buckets. Mary Fitzsimmons saw an opening in the paint and took advantage of it, extending their lead 31-17. The Bulldogs went into halftime up by 15. Then, in the third quarter, Kaitlin McDonough scored two of her 22 points on the night, which put the Bulldogs up by 20.

They never looked back and went on to win their third straight game 54-28.