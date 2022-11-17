TROY, NY (NEWS10) — Section II’s top seniors on the gridiron gathered at Hudson Valley Community College Thursday night for the annual Exceptional Senior Football All-Star Game.

Defense prevailed in the early stages of the matchup. Neither team managed to find the end zone until the second quarter when Shaker running back Donovan Deguire punched in a one-yard rushing touchdown to put the South squad up 6-0.

On the next South drive, Chatham quarterback Tyler Kneller was handling the reigns for the offense. With South on the cusp of the red zone, Kneller took off and scrambled 21 yards, finding pay dirt to give his team a 12-point advantage that they’d take into halftime.

When the third quarter rolled around, the North offense found a rhythm on its’ opening possession of the frame. But with goal to go, the drive stalled out when Jhai Vellon was picked off by Troy Berschwinger, and the Guilderland linebacker took it 98 yards to the house, and an ensuing two-point conversion put South up 20-0.

North managed to throw one touchdown up on the board later in the quarter, but it wasn’t enough; the South unit prevailed, winning 23-6.