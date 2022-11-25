MIDDLETOWN, NY (NEWS10) — It’s been a year of firsts for the Niskayuna football team. They won their first section title and their first regional championship after making the playoffs for the first time since 2010. They looked to punch their ticket to their first state title game with a semifinal win over Somers.

The Tuskers jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Niskayuna sophomore running back Isaiah Linyear broke a 59-yard touchdown run to cut the Tusker lead to 14-7 at the half.

That was as close as the Silver Warriors would get, as Somers pulled away in the second half on their way to a 35-7 win. Senior quarterback Matt Fitzsimons threw five touchdown passes in the win.

The loss doesn’t take away from the season that was for the Silver Warriors, a season that has set the tone for the program going forward. “Everybody in Niskayuna and all the young kids in Niskayuna football, they want to be like them,” said head coach Brian Grastorf. “They set the standard of the expectation of what we want at Niskayuna and we have the ability to do it year in and year out. They just set the standard for everybody. It’s still amazing, it still hasn’t settled in, what we have accomplished. Wish it could be more, but super proud of these guys.”