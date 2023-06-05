SYRACUSE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Plainsmen offense came alive late in the sixth inning scoring five runs to defeat Liverpool 6-5 in the Class AA regional final. E

After rallying to tie the game at five after being down 5-1, the Plainsmen found themselves in striking distance. Evan Kochanskyj smacked an RBI single to right field in the top of the sixth to score James Clawson, giving Shen the lead. Helping to seal the win was the Plainsmen bullpen.

Nino Saliti, Brad Curtis, and R.J. Ensel combined for eight strikeouts in the win.