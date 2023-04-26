LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Shaker baseball team hosted a rivalry matchup with Shenendehowa on Wednesday. The Plainsmen put their 6-2 record on the line against the 6-4 Blue Bison.

Shen jumped out to a 3-0 lead thanks to a 3-run blast from Austin Caldwell in the first inning. That was all the run support Nino Salati would need. Salati threw a complete game, two-hit shutout, striking out six along the way. The Plainsmen held on for the 3-0 win.

Shenendehowa improves to 7-2 on the season, while Shaker drops to 6-5.