STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Top-seeded Shenendehowa scored quickly out the gate to give themselves an early cushion against Shaker in their Class AAA section championship win.

Julia Dirrado scored the game’s first goal giving the Plainsmen a 1-0 lead. Later on, Sofia Bodnaruk scored extending the Shen lead by two. The defense of the Plainsmen was locked in and kept the Blue Bison from scoring the rest of the game, securing the 2-0 win.