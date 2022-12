CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — The Shenendehowa girls basketball team made it to the Section II, Class AA championship game last year, before falling to Albany. The Lady Plainsmen looked to move to 2-0 this year on Friday night at home against Ballston Spa.

Shenendehowa jumped out to a 24-10 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back. They cruised to a 79-40 win.

The Lady Plainsmen are set for a rematch of their title game with Albany next Friday night.