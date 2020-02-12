Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Watch Live

Shenendehowa Remains Undefeated In Suburban Council

High School Sport

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – The Shenendehowa boys basketball team visited Saratoga on Tuesday night. The Plainsmen looked to keep its perfect league record alive facing one of their biggest rivals.

Shen took the lead early in this match-up, while the Blue Streaks cut the deficit to single digit, The Plainsmen pulled away late in the third and never looked back, keeping their perfect league record intact with the 63-50 win.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play