Shenendehowa Remains Undefeated In Suburban Council

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - First place in the Colonial Council was on the line for La Salle who was visited Lansingburgh Tuesday night.

The Cadets led by double digits early in the this one and the Knights would take the lead before the half but wouldn't be able to hang on to it.

A back and forth second half action sent this one to a thrilling triple overtime where the Knights pulled away with a 64-61 win.