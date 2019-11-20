To say the seniors on the Shenendehowa football team has been waiting for this moment all their lives would truly be an understatement.
Before they can bring a title home, The Plainsmen will have to face the number two ranked team in the state, New Rochelle.
Shen hasn’t been in the Carrier Dome since 2002 and lost that game and while the seniors on the team can’t even think back that far, they talk about what it means to have the opportunity to bring a title home.
Shenendehowa looks for first state title in 35 years
